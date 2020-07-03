APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of HCM opened at $27.61 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

