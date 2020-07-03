APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435,024 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NYSE:OSB opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Norbord Inc has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Norbord’s payout ratio is -40.54%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

