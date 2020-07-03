APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351,936 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

UFS stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

