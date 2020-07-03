APG Asset Management N.V. Has $487.78 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Visa worth $487,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Visa stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

