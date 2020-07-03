APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in YPF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF in the first quarter valued at $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in YPF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in YPF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

YPF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. YPF had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that YPF SA will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.