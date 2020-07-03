Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Apache worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

