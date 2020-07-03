Analyzing Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and IMRIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $29.35 million 10.12 $120,000.00 N/A N/A IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than IMRIS.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -14.80% -1,456.01% -20.71% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -9.07, indicating that its share price is 1,007% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stereotaxis and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 2 0 3.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stereotaxis presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats IMRIS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

