Analysts Set Expectations for CyrusOne Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Shares of CONE opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,616. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $61,436,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CyrusOne by 173.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 750,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

