Analysts Set Expectations for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.21. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

