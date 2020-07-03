Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $324.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $344.44 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $323.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,908,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

