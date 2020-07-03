Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $982.00 million. Electronic Arts reported sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $264,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,992 shares of company stock worth $23,384,746 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

