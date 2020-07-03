AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Increased by Axa

Axa increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,063 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,792,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

