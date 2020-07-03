American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American States Water by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

American States Water stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

