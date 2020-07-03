American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 1,235,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 501,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering a series of 98 placer claims comprising a total of 7,840 acres in Esmerelda County, Nevada; and Tonopah Lithium claims that comprise 200 lode claims covering an area of 4,000 acres located northeast of Tonopah Nevada.

