Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 1,609,936 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 338,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Energy lithium brine property that covers 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management claims located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

