Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,531 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Colony Capital worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 522,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 343,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

