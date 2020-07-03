Alcoa Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 8,800 call options.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,020,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 700.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

