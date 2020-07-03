Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.17 ($86.70).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €66.41 ($74.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.85. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.