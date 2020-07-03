Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 670,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 622,123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 310,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

