ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $22.56. ABB shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 2,186,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after buying an additional 107,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ABB by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 259,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in ABB by 215.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after buying an additional 1,196,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

