9,078 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.
In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
