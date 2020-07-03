8,210 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.