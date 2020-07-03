$6.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

DLTR stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after buying an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

