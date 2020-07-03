585 Shares in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $117.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.53, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.37. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

