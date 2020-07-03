$580.28 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $580.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $792.11 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $701.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after purchasing an additional 493,870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

