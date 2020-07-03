5,684 Shares in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WUBA. New Street Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

