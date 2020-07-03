459 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

