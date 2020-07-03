3,918 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $18,331,507.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,981,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,315,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,395,165 shares of company stock worth $782,303,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $83.55 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

