31,356 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $520,835.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

