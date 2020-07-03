$263.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report $263.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.97 million to $340.06 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

