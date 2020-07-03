$22.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $22.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.25 billion and the highest is $23.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $76.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.31 billion to $78.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $77.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.78 billion to $82.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

