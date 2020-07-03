19,870 Shares in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205,907 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.83 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

