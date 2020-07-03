17,056 Shares in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

COLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

