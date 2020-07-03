$16.70 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $16.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.27 million to $29.96 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $118.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $265.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.10 million to $351.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $380.62 million, with estimates ranging from $326.90 million to $467.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.73.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.