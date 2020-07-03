1,540 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

