119,600 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.