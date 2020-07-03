11,400 Shares in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Retail Value at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Retail Value by 39.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Retail Value by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 3,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,719.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

