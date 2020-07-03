1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $21.25 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

