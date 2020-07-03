$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.01. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

