$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

