$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after acquiring an additional 95,627 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $235,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.