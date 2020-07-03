$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 68.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 2.13. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

