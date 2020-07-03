$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 21.11%.

BITA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 236.9% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Bitauto by 27.2% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,039,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after buying an additional 864,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bitauto by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bitauto stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.87. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

