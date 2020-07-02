Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Schultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,960 shares of company stock worth $347,677 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

