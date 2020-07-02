Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to “Hold”

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Crane’s shares have underperformed the industry. It is wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic on its performances. For 2020, the company now predicts adjusted earnings of $3.00-$4.25 per share, suggesting a decline of 40% from that reported in 2019. Net sales are expected to decline 10-16% from the 2019 level, with core sales likely to be down 17-22% year over year. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter will likely be 40-50 cents, suggesting a decline from $1.15 generated in the first quarter of the year. Also, sales are predicted to be $650-$660 million in the second quarter, sequentially below $797.9 million in first-quarter 2020. In addition, high debts and related financial obligations as well as forex woes (with 0.5-1% adverse impacts on sales in 2020) might affect the company's profitability.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.51. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Crane’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

