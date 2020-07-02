Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Shares of CRM opened at $191.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.06, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,371 shares of company stock valued at $100,913,065. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $184,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,266.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

