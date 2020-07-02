Zacks: Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

