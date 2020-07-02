Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $12.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 250.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

