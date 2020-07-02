Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 104.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

