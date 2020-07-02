Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,017,147. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

